*Attack workers, steal trucks belonging to Akpaven, contractor



*Company suspends work



*Ikot Nkebre community sends SOS

By Ike Uchechukwu

Works by the World Bank and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, on the devastating gully erosion at 8 Miles, Ikot Nkebre, Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of Cross River State, have been suspended following the attack on workers at the site by hoodlums, who carted away operational trucks of the contractor executing the multi-billion naira project.



The hydraulic installations and bio-remediation efforts at the gully heads and fingers, respectively, were at the verge of crumbling, posing danger to hundreds of residents of the community.

Community cries out

Nkebre community, in a joint statement by the Chairman, Nkebre Community Development Association, CDA, Secretary, Eyo Ita-Eyo and Mr. Emmanuel Ewa, raised the alarm that the abandoned erosion site has become a death trap.”

Acknowledging that that part of the community was ravaged by erosion before the World Bank and NEWMAP intervened, the community said: “It will be very unfortunate to ignore these threats and allow the heavy investment by the World Bank/CRS-NEWMAP and, most importantly, the excellent works executed by the contractor, Akpaven Integrated Services Limited, to be destroyed by surface run-off and uncontrolled floodwaters in this rainy season, and expose the community to worser environmental crisis.



“The recent hydraulic installations and bio-remediation work at the gully heads and fingers respectively, are at the verge of collapse if urgent attention is not given in the reconstruction of the damaged drainage and road pavements that were channeling the heavy runoff waters within the community to the gully bed,” they said.

Attack by hoodlums

The CDA appealed to relevant authorities not to allow the locality to be ‘consumed’ by erosion or allow the resources invested in the site to go to waste

“The erosion did not only paralyze economic activities, but endangered the lives of hundreds of residents within the community.



“But after many appeals to the government, work began in the community. Members of the community were so happy with the level of work by Akpaven Integrated Service.



“But while the work was going on, some interference from external factors started setting in.



“We heard of a case where hoodlums attacked workers at the site and went away with their trucks. As it stands now, the whole work on the multi-billion naira World Bank erosion project has been suspended.

Untold hardship

“Currently, the condition of the road is getting worse by the day, especially this rainy season. These roads/pavement are being destroyed due to the movement of heavy-duty equipment and plants at the erosion fingers.

“This has further brought untold hardship to the residents of both the upper and lower Nkebre as the two communities are completely cut off,” they added.