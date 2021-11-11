Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has invited the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to inspect ongoing work at the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange flyover, situated at Hotoro NNPC Mega Station roundabout.

Ganduje extended the offer to the NSE when the leadership of Kano state Branch of the association visited the Government House to witness the swearing-in of one of their member, Idris Wada Sale, as Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the Governor said the engineers can visit to access the work in progress for its quality assurance purpose.

Governor Ganduje appreciated Engineering profession, when he told them, “We take your profession with all seriousness. That is why we are even inviting you to come and examine how the project of our gigantic Muhammadu Buhari Interchange flyover is being executed.”

He revealed that a date would be fixed for them to come for the inspection purpose.

The state Solicitor General, Barrister Amina ‘Yargaya, sworn-in as the newly appointed Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Sale, replaces Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi, who was redeployed to Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The Ministry was supervised for 11 months by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Binta Umar Bala, before the appointment. The then Commissioner contested for Chairmanship position, which he won and moved to his local government as a Chairman.

