Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Labour union leaders in Osun state have pleaded with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to fulfil his promises of paying outstanding half salary areas owed workers by the immediate past administration.

The labour leaders in a statement issued to celebrate Gov. Oyetola’s third year administration anniversary, signed by Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Babatunde Adekomi, Chairman, Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Adebowale Adekola and Chairman, Joint Negotiations Council, Comrade Bayo Adejumo, urged the Governor to increase fund allocated to the payment of pension to passive workers in the state.

The union leaders commended the Governor for his dedication to regular and prompt payment of salaries despite the myriad economic challenges facing the country.

“As labour leaders, we are aware as bureaucrats in the system that he has not borrowed a dime either in loans or bonds, yet to receive any bailout or financial grant from the federal government and infrastructure projects are still springing up unprecedented in all localities, we commend him for his prudence, ingenuity and sacrificial leadership of limited resources as a seasoned administrator.

“However, in the spirit of this auspicious and memorable third-year celebration, we bring to the remembrance of Mr Governor on the memorandum of understanding he has signed with the labour movement on our plethora of confrontations which includes and is not limited to the payment of outstanding half salaries owed by the previous administration

“Your Excellency, the Celebration of this Anniversary will be more and much appreciated in Increasing the subversion allocated to our retired fathers and mothers who have laboured for this state and the Monetization of the already earned promotions, thereby paving way for conducting fresh promotions to all qualified and eligible officers.

“Truths are sacred, the Osun economy in the last thirty-six months have been revolutionized and positively reinvigorated through performing and viable indices of micro and macroeconomics in purchasing power of civil servants, just by the singular act of prompt and timely payment of full salaries in the minimum wage, this is the icing on the cake for us as labour leaders.

“We are glad that the Governor is a man of his words, he promised to prioritize our welfare in his inaugural speech and he has lived up to our expectations despite the myriads of economic realities and challenges, obviously acknowledged by all which is not limited to the payment of N70billion debt portfolio deductable from Osun State FAAC allocation in payment of outstanding debt incurred by previous administrations, regular issuance of pensionable bond certificates, payment of monthly pension to pensioners on the old pension scheme and constant release of funds for the settlement of gratuities to the tune of N40billion within three years which is really surprising”, it reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria