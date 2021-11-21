.

—- Amotekun arrests two suspected kidnappers

Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state command have arrested a 26-year-old man, Lawal Taiwo for parading himself as Military personnel to commit crimes.

However, the suspect said he decided to impersonate as military personnel after several failed attempts to join the Armed Forces.

The suspect reportedly by this deceit had also reportedly lured an unsuspecting lady into marriage.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect who came to the state from Lagos was arrested by the detectives deployed for Ex- Still Waters at the Okitipupa area of the state.

The suspect was said to be residing at No. 1 Togbe Street, Agege, Lagos but decided to relocate to Ondo state to commit crimes while parading himself as military personnel.

Lawal was arrested dressed in military woodland camouflage.

In an interview, while being paraded, the suspect said that several attempts made by him to join the force has proved abortive.

According to him ” After several failed attempts to join the military, I became frustrated and decided to start parading myself as a member of the Armed Forces.

” l was arrested while dressed in military uniform by the police detectives

The suspect pleaded with the police authorities to temper justice with mercy adding that he would not impersonate anymore if forgiven and allowed to go unpunished

The police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami said that the suspect would soon be charged to court for impersonation.

Meanwhile, the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun has arrested two suspected kidnappers, ; Ojo Dausi, 48, Fransi Okorocha, 36,

The suspects were said to have taken the victims to their office, located at Oja-Oba area of Akure, where they used charms to hypnotize them until they volunteer personal information about their account details after which they will collect all the cash in their victims account before they regained their consciousness hours later.

It was gathered that the suspects have been engaging in such fraudulent activities for over five years in that same area.

One of their victims reported her ordeal to the Surveillance team of Amotekun Corps in the area, who moved eventually arrested the suspects while others fled.

The state Commander, Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye who confirmed the arrest said, ” Now that Operation Clean-Up is going on and the festive period is fast approaching, we want the general public to be wary of these criminals, including their antics and trick.

“A lot of them go about informing people they will multiply their money. So, anybody looking for free money would easily fall prey.

“I advise the general public to be careful of such groups of people.

Adeleye said ” more investigations are still ongoing they will be charged to court and as soon as we are done with our findings.

Vanguard News Nigeria