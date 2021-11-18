.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has lauded the Nigerian Army for her support to human capacity development of the Corps.

He made the commendation on Thursday Thursday 18 November 2021 during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army (NA) for providing adequate training platforms for officers and men of the FRSC, adding that the gesture has repositioned the Corps in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

He pointed out, that over 200 personnel of the Corps are presently undergoing Basic Driving Techniques Course at the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin, Edo State.

He commended the COAS for approving the use of military infrastructures across formations and units of the Nigerian Army for the training of FRSC personnel.

Dr Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction over the compliance of Nigerian Army personnel to traffic rules and regulations, which he said has made the organization’s work easier.

Responding, the COAS , Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya appreciated the Corps Marshal for his visit to the Army Headquarters.

He assured that the NA is ever ready to support and collaborate with other agencies in consonance with his vision to have, ” A professional Nigerian Army, ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

The COAS also extolled the Corps Marshall for his efforts towards minimizing accidents on Nigerian roads.