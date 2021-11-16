Nigeria music industry witnessed an array of exciting talents in the past few years than usual, there’s no question that this next generation of emerging artists is wildly impressive already, a generation blurring lines between genres, exploring new sounds, exhibiting limitless creativity and making their claim for a place in the mainstream despite limited structure, funding and necessary business models.

It is in this stead Fresh Act Music Awards was born; FAMA is an annual music awards celebration aimed at celebrating young rising talents across different genre.

“Fresh Acts Music Awards is our opportunity to recognize and honour incredible young artistes who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world through their music” said the Chief Executive Officer of FAMA, Mr. Abiodun Caston (publisher of Nigeria’s most circulatedCampus/Youth Magazine, ACADA Magazine), “but beyond that, we are creating a platform which will lead Nigeria music industry revolution, we are dedicated to development and growth of music talents and contributing our quota to an informed workforce of Nigeria music industry through periodical seminars and workshop, contest to discover new talents in partnership with brands and music industry heavyweights prior to the awards ceremony every year”, he further stated.

Also speaking on FAMA, the award’s Director of Brand and Business Development, Damola Salam said, “The awards nomination will present a diverse pool of young emerging artists across various genre than usual, we are structured to be the eye of the industry who sees these great talents and introduce them to the world, we are also not leaving out the behind the scene guys who contributes to the growth of the culture such as Disk Jockeys, Producers, Vixen, Sound engineers, Cinematographers, music Influencers and artist managers.

The nomination process is dominated by panel-based Awards academy, which comprises of active industry leaders and star makers who have been instrumental to the springing up and development of rising stars in recent years”. “Our vision is to create a credible award ceremony that will be a benchmark for the industry”, Salam stressed.