DJ Cuppy

By Sylvester Kwentua

Those in the habit of forgiving and forgetting hurts done to them may have a rethink, as DJ Cuppy is asking them to stop forgetting hurts done by people, even after forgiving them. She gave this strong charge on Instagram, recently.

“Always forgive but never forget. Learn from your mistakes but never regret..People change and things go wrong…But always remember life goes on #CuppyDat” Cuppy preached.

In a recent development, DJ Cuppy has decided to finally bury the hatchet and settle the beef with her best friend, Zlatan. She surprised the Bolanle crooner in London, where he held a concert last Sunday.

The duo who successfully reunited on Sunday night, performed their hit single “Gelato”, after months of feud.

DJ Cuppy revealed this on her verified Twitter page, sharing a video where she showed up at the O2 Arena and surprised Zlatan by joining him on stage.

Before going on the stage, DJ Cuppy said, “I’m about to go on stage and surprise Zlatan. He doesn’t know.”