Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli face a tough encounter at Inter Milan as they hope to hold on to first place in Serie A.

In the Premier League, Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong will aim to improve Watford’s poor results against Manchester United, while Alex Iwobi’s Everton play Manchester City and the pair of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to feature against table-topping Chelsea.

Ndidi & Iheanacho

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho ought to play when top of the table Chelsea visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Nigerian midfield anchorman scored a rare goal in last season’s corresponding fixture, which saw the Foxes extend their unbeaten home run against the Blues to three.

Seniorman, as Kelechi Iheanacho is fondly called by fans and friends alike, has not had the rub of the green of late but will still hope to play against a side he netted against in the last Premier League meeting between the sides at the backend of last season.

A win for Brendan Rodgers’ team could take them as high as sixth, although they will need results elsewhere to go their way.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi has not found the back of the net in successive games for Union Berlin, failing to score in the defeat by Bayern Munich and draw against Cologne last time out.

The former Liverpool man will look to put the disappointment of missing out on Nigeria’s squad by netting his eighth Bundesliga goal of the campaign when Hertha Berlin travel to An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday evening.

Union are winless in the last three Berlin derbies, although they did win the last encounter with fans in attendance.

Having lost their impressive unbeaten home run, Awoniyi and his teammates will look to avoid successive defeats against a side that tends to struggle for clean sheets on their travels.

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen netted in Nigeria’s games against Liberia and Cape Verde in the last week, and Luciano Spalletti will want the striker to be amongst the goals when Napoli travel to Inter Milan.

While Simone Inzaghi’s team are yet to record success against one of the so-called top sides, the Nerazzurri remain a strong opponent on their day and could pose problems for the Partenopei.

Napoli need to match AC Milan’s result to remain top in Serie A at the end of the gameweek.

