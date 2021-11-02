By Etop Ekanem

Consumer goods company, FoodCo Nigeria, has announced a special promo to mark its 39th anniversary.

Speaking on the event, Ade Sun-Basorun, Chief Executive Officer of the company, stated that the promo was to appreciate FoodCo’s customers for their trust and loyalty through the years which has pivoted the brand to becoming operators of the largest supermarket chain brand in southwest Nigeria, outside Lagos.

He said: “We are very excited to celebrate this milestone with FoodCo customers and well-wishers everywhere particularly as this year marked our brand entry into Ogun State. As a brand, FoodCo holds a shared promise with its customers to always respond to their yearnings for the top quality at an affordable price proposition that we offer. This informed the decision to move into Abeokuta, Ogun State, to bring to our followers within the city the experience of true comfort and convenience that modern retail offers.

“Right from inception in 1982, FoodCo has always put its customers at the centre of its business. The first FoodCo store in Bodija, Ibadan, was set up to offer busy working women a serene and convenient location to shop fresh fruits and vegetables away from the rowdiness of the open markets. From that time up till now, we have seen many peers come and go. The journey has not been easy but we are both humbled and gratified to note that FoodCo has continued to enjoy consistent support from a strong customer base, in some cases, dating back three generations of families. That is why we always seize opportunities like this to show our appreciation for their faith which has helped us through the calm as well as tough times.

“Over the years also, we have made several interventions aimed at making significant positive impact within our communities. These include the Adegbenga Sun-Basorun Scholarship Scheme which was set up to help 1000 bright indigent students in Oyo State through school. At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, FoodCo was at the forefront of support to our frontliners, offering free food daily and critical medical equipment to medical workers and institutions. We also undertook public health advocacy as well as donated palliatives to vulnerable communities.”

“As a proudly Nigerian company, we are also heavily invested in building capacity in the local economy. FoodCo currently employs over 750 staff across our branches, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the economies of Oyo, Lagos and Ogun States. FoodCo Fellowship Program is training a specialized retail economy to drive the potential of the Nigerian retail industry. This is in addition to the several partnerships we have forged with local manufacturers and MSME stakeholders to promote local enterprise,” he added.

Speaking on the future, Sun-Basorun noted that the company will continue to deepen modern retail penetration in the country by investing in underserved communities both in terms of the citing of physical stores as well as breaking access barriers through technology.

FoodCo is currently one of only two multi-channel retailers in the category offering service via walk-in stores, an online supermarket and WhatsApp Orders. The brand anniversary offers discounts across a wide range of products categories including grocery, household items and confectionery. There would also be a special 25 percent discount on special winning baskets in addition to meal vouchers and the brand-owned SunFreshice cream.