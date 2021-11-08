By Marie-Therese Nanlong

To forestall post harvest waste and loss of resources by small scale farmers in Plateau State, Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang has sponsored the training of 615 youths and women on post season farming and agro produce marketing skills.

The participants drawn from the 73 electoral wards in six Local Government Areas of Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Jos East, Jos North, Jos South and Riyom which make up the zone, are to be trained by resource persons from the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadin Kowa, Gombe State.

Addressing the participants at the weekend in Jos before the commencement of the training, Senator Gyang who is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence said the choice of the participants was across party lines, stating that the training was to “empower youths and women in the constituency with necessary skills to boost agriculture, maximize profit and benefit from farm produce and labor.”

He stressed that the people of the zone were mostly agrarian and hence the need for the training to empower them to create wealth especially as the future of Nigeria’s oil driven economy is dwindling.

Gyang emphasized on the need to “project and prioritize agriculture for the much-needed diversification” and called on participants to take advantage of the training to acquire requisite knowledge and put them to proper use.

He presented what he called ‘seed/trader money’ to the beneficiaries and urged them to make good use of the effort saying, “we record a lot of waste after harvest and many of us do not know how to market for profitability hence the training because even as a farmer, you need knowledge to progress.

“Pay attention to the training, engage the knowledge gained for profitable farming businesses.”

The participants would be taken through dry season and irrigation farming techniques, post-harvest losses in fruits and vegetables: causes and management, production practices in rice farming, transportation and marketing of fruits and vegetables, among others.

In his remark at the opening ceremony, the State Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chris Hassan, represented by the Vice Chairman, Northern Zone, Davou Mang lauded Senator Gyang for the positive impact he is making on the constituency and the encouragement he is giving to small holder farmers and urged him not to relent in giving quality representation.

Also, Member Representing Jos East/Jos South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, four State House of Assembly Members whose constituencies are within Plateau North, elders and other stakeholders from the zone all commended Senator Gyang for the gesture and called on the participants to make good use of the opportunity to add value not only to themselves but the society.