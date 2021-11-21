.

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Air Vice Marshall Ebenezer Olayinka Alade, yesterday lauded the foremost agribusiness company in the southwest, Farmkonnect Nigeria for its immense contribution in tackling food insecurity in the country massive production and provision of food.

The Commandant, Air Vice Marshall Olayinka, gave the commendation yesterday, while he led some senior officers of the Armed Forces on a study tour to the FarmKonnect Headquarters in Ibadan, the Capital City of Oyo State.

Air Vice Marshall Olayinka noted that Farmkonnect has done tremendously well in their area of speciality which is food production, adding that anybody that provides food, definitely provide a form of security to the country.

While reiterating the benefits of food production and security to the development of a nation, he said a hungry man is always an angry man, and when people are angry, they tend to impact negatively their immediate environment and the nation at large.

He noted that the issue of security in this era requires a collaborative approach, adding that more of social welfare and human development is needed to reduce crime.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of the FarmKonnect, a retired Naval Officer, Azeez Oluwole said, “We hosted some of the students of the senior course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, the senior course is a course that is attended by the senior officers in the Military which take them from just been a manager to becoming a command holder in the Armed forces.”

Mr. Azeez, while speaking about the theme for this year’s tour tagged: “Understanding Social Economic Development and How It Affects National Security” and how Farmkonnect became the perfect company for the tour, said the Oyo State team which comprised the Officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy, among others visited to know what FarmKonnect Nigeria is doing, what they are up to and how they have been contributing to the growth and development of the country, adding that they have been able to brief them and show them some potentials in agribusiness.

The founder who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer at Farmkonnect Nigeria appreciated the commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Air Vice Marshall Ebenezer Olayinka Alade, for the visit to Farmkonnect, adding that it was a very rare privilege.

He, however, reiterated the agribusiness company plans to intensify efforts in the provision of food security in the state and Nigeria at large.