By Jacob Ajom

After several failed efforts to get their retirement benefits, pensioners of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria are preparing for a nationwide picketing of the bank’s offices.

Rising from their meeting of November 9th in Lagos alleging that the FMBN management has not non-complied with the ministerial/presidential directives to pay them their benefits, the pensioners unanimously resolved that Comrade Sekoni Joseph Olufemi Chairman, Lagos State Zone of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (FMBN Chapter) or any other person so appointed from other zones would lead the picketing activities.

In a 7-point communique, the pensioners resolved that the Nigeria Labour Congress would be carried along with a view to enlisting its support to make the exercise successful..

The resolution further justified their planned action stating: “For the avoidance of doubt, our demands are payment of overdue pension arrears from 2006 which amounts to N4.7 billion; immediate payment of N41million monthly as directed by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Works and Housing and the presidency.”

The pensioners are also asking for the immediate payment of N41million monthly arising from the non-payment of N4.7b arrears from January 2019 to November, 30, 2021.