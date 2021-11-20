Scandals in the entertainment space is a recurring decimal that is no stranger to the space. Recently, some notable entertainers have had their share of it. Here are just five that rocked social media in the last few months.

I was raped five times”— Iyabo Ojo

In the heat of the Baba Ijebu’s child molestation saga which A-list actress Iyabo Ojo took personally and played an integral role in, she revealed that she was raped five times as a minor.

She stated that she was first raped at the age of 14 but refused to tell anyone because it was taboo to be raped at that time.

I’m not ashamed of the leaked sex video – Tiwa Savage

It was a super scandal that followed when a sex video surfaced on social media showing Nigerian superstar singer, Tiwa Savage and her lover making love. The singer said the intent behind the leaked video was blackmail and she would not succumb.

She defended herself thus: ‘‘We tried to stall them, but I later decided that I am going to own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups. I cannot believe this is happening to me. I feel for my fans because they will have to keep defending me. I can switch off my phone or have someone run my account so I do not see that, but my fans will feel the need to protect me. I will like my fans to ignore it.”

My ex boyfriend keeps sex tapes of lovers – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh must have had a covenant with controversies as she is never too far away from it. Her love affair with her ex boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri got messy when the duo fell apart. There were counter claims and messy moments.

The actress claimed the boyfriend keeps sex tapes of women he has slept with.

“Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good. All we are asking is that you answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments with you …” Tonto charges.

I was suicidal – Annie Idibia

After shaking the table of her marriage to superstar singer, Tuface Idibia accusing her husband of sleeping with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, and also accusing the singer’s brother, manager and mother

of being complicit in the affair, Annie Idibia penned a letter of apology on her 37th birthday to all concerned.

In a lengthy Instagram post she said she was sorry, saying, “That was not the woman you married. I was being suicidal at the time”

BBNaija sex scandal: Please forgive me Nigerians -Tega

On the first day of September, viewers of the most popular reality show, BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” were amazed to see a viral video of Tega and fellow Housemate, Boma intimately and passionately kissing during the lights out. There were visible hand movements as Tega slid into the duvet. This got fans talking and the resultant controversy went on for days, more because she was a married woman being caught on camera for TV infidelity.

In an Interview outside the House with the popular Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tega said, as she broke down in tears, ‘‘Nigerians please forgive me. I’m sorry for my actions.’’ But her husband soon came to her aid.

“I have wronged my wife in so many ways but cheating on her was what broke the bond we had as a couple. I cheated on my wife in our matrimonial home,” he confessed to tell Nigerians he had cheated on his wife too.