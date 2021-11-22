By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A University Don, Professor Olufunmilola Leah Dominic of the Department of Human Kinetics Education, Faculty of Education, University of Ilorin has urged Nigerians to be very active in prayer and worship postures because they are also beneficial to fitness and wellness, outside the spiritual expectations.

Professor Dominic said this at the 209th Inaugural lecture titled, “Movement Mechanics:Performance Interlock of Trauma ,Mortality and Wellness “she delivered at the main auditorium of the university recently.

Her words,”Religion rituals are sources of movement within diverse mode of worship. Prayer and worship postures have been observed to be beneficial to fitness and wellness “

Professor Dominic, particularly stressed the importance of regular physical activities to all humans, describing it as an integral in the prevention and treatment of diseases.

She said: “It should be regularly accessed and treated as part of all healthcare delivery towards curbing the fast-growing public health problems of physical inactivity and sedentariness.”



She also said that,”public Health awareness is crucial to gain maximum physical health benefits associated with prayer postures in almost all religions.”

Leah Dominic further noted that one of the major technological inventions that threaten human adoption of movement lifestyle behaviour is the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) devices.

According to her, these devices range from bulky household and office devices like personal computers, television, dish and cloth washers to portable sophisticated devices like mobile phones, tablets, bluetooth devices that are internet-enabled. These, she said are so amazingly addictive that have reduced human movement all over the world.

She added that, consequence of the COVID-19 lockdown increased physical inactivity tremendously among Nigerians, while sedentariness linked with ICT use escalated.

The Professor, had refered to musculoskeletal system as the interconnected and interactive functions of the skeletal system and the muscular system as the primary centre of human movement.

“The efficiency of movement depends on the integrity of the musculoskeletal system. One of the recent sources of traumatic health problems is musculoskeletal pain affecting men, women, the elderly and young people. It is a pain that results from conditions that affect muscles, ligaments, tendons and bones.

“The problem of musculoskeletal pain is complex and wide-ranging and includes different types of pain such as neck, limb, lower back, bone pains associated with pain in the joints and chronic generalized pain among others.

“The less the movement, the more the exposure of the body to injury, morbidity and mortality risk. Movement is the power for growth and development for healthy living and a sustainable healthy lifestyle”, she added.

While proffering solution to the challenge of movement, the University Don said that there is a need for awareness and participatory role at all levels.

“There is the need to restore movement behaviours at all levels such as home, school, workplace, social systems and the larger community.

“Engaging and utilizing the media effectively can promote and support wellness individually and collectively, while professionals need to unitedly develop all the disciplines of human movement”. She said.