Enugu state government in partnership with private sector firms has commenced training of over 200 Youths from the South East region on capacity building through sustainable water technology.

Fordmax Nigeria limited with her partner, Lorentz Germany in collaboration with the State Government commenced two weeks training, on Tuesday, tagged ‘Train the Trainer.’

The training dwells on Borehole Drilling, Water Treatment and Plant Management, Renewable Energy, Irrigation and Fire Fighting/ Fire Hydrant.

The training is designed for youths between the ages of 18 to 35 with a minimum qualification of National Diploma(ND), BSc/HnD in Engineering or related Courses.

Speaking with after the day-3 training, Managing Director, Fordmax Nigeria limited, Dr Clifford Ofor Nnaji, stated that the reason behind the initiative was to give back to the society through comprehensive empowerment of the youths in the South East region with the necessary knowledge on the areas of training.

He said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi bought the idea when it was shared with him and gave it massive support to ensure that the would-be beneficiaries are given the proper training that would enhance their development in those areas.

He called on all the participating youths, to utilise the opportunities presented to them through the training to learn new things and use them effectively for their growth.

According to Dr Nnaji “We are on day 3 of the 3-week long programme and we have been doing our best, to give the South East Youths the best through this training.

“We are providing current knowledge and information on areas such as Renewable Energy, Water Treatment, Water supply, Fire Fighting, Irrigation, amongst others.

“All these areas are where we are currently training the participants with a strong modern practical experience in line with the approved timetable for the programme and after learning, they are given the opportunity to do it themselves.

He appreciated the Enugu State Government as well as his partners for their support and commitment in ensuring that the training logistics were provided without hitches.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of Business Development, Fordmax Nigeria Limited, Engr. Livin Ezeilo stated that the training was the first of its kind in the state, noting that they want to give the southerners a new knowledge different from what they used to know.

“The training is different to what the participants used to see as we want to impact new knowledge and exposure to what they used to know or see.

“We have so far recorded over 325 participants which is very big news and welcomed development and we are open to receiving more qualified participants before Saturday,” Ezeilo said.

In a webinar interview, the Business Development Manager, Africa and the Middle East for Lorentz Germany company, Mr Kai Reinecke stated that they were fully on the ground to ensure that over 100 per cent success was achieved during the training.

Mr Kai thanked the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his support and also the participants for seeing the need to utilise the opportunities presented.

