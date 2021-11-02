Kano map

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Officials of the Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday said no fewer than 10 persons have lost their lives to fire incidences in the state in the month of October.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Saminu Yusif, stated this while reviewing the month, October.

Yusif said a total of 60 other persons were also rescued alive from the fire incidences recorded within the period under review.

According to him, “We received a total of 57 fire incidence calls, 37 rescue calls and 13 false calls.

“10 lives were lost and 60 lives were saved.

“An estimate of properties worth N30.7 million were lost to the fire outbreak while N76.7 million were saved.

“We seize this opportunity to advise the general public to handle fire with care to avoid inferno, furthermore to abide by the traffic law to avoid road accidents and to be vigilant on our children’s movement more especially for local swimming in a pond, river or any other dangerous places,” Yusif however said.

