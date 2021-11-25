The Lady Koi Koi story is one that has lived through times and an undeniably myth about the red-heels ghost who parades secondary schools hostels and toilets, making “koi koi” sounds with her shoes and scaring students unapologetically is back on YouTube and it is better.

The movie currently showing on YouTube was re-created and directed by Praise Onyeagwalam popularly known as Director Pink, a 22 year old cinematographer, film editor and a music video director. The reputation of her works which includes the production of the visuals to “Roju” by Chike, “Jealous” by Alikiba featuring Mayorkun, “Running To You” refix by Chike featuring Simi, “Follow You” by Fiokee featuring Gyakie and Chike clearly precedes her as she brings her A-game in re-imagining the Lady Koi Koi myth into a movie adaptation.

Lady Koi Koi was believed to be a mean teacher who met a terrible death and returned to the school to haunt its students. The story is popular among students in all boarding schools across Nigeria.

Though no sighting has ever been recorded, boarding school students used to live in fear of the red-heels Lady Koi Koi and over time some have even rumored that they have once heard or felt the experience of the Koi Koi movements.

The movie which is currently showing on YouTube, was written by David Elujokor, produced by Anny Productions and Castsports (Executive Producer) for Pink Line Films. Starring Mitchelle Michael (as NAHEEMA), Kenechukwu Promise (as NIKE), Oluyemi Gbemisola (as Shadia), Sharon Jatto (as Mary) and Sunshine Rosman (as Lady Koi Koi).

With the aim to visually depict childhood stories on the big screens, Lady Koi Koi would undoubtedly be a movie that would be filled with sprinkles of suspense, thrills and goosebumps.