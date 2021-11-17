By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

DISTURBED by environmental factors that contribute to climate change, the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, AGRA, has reeled out solutions that will be of benefit to the nation and Africa as a continent, saying that Nigeria has to pursue the ‘Net Zero’ goal, which restates no to emissions that release carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

Country Director for AGRA, Dr Kehinde Makinde, who stated this in an interview yesterday, said Nigeria can do a lot to respond to the challenges of climate change and indeed it can lead the process and help communities to change habits that aggravate global warming and climate change.

He added that this can be achieved in a variety of ways by “planting more trees to absorb the Carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere – (afforestation and reforestation) forests), developing renewable energy, effective land use planning to avoid land degradation, limiting the expansion of coal-fired power plants.

“Other solutions can involve much greater implementation of mitigation and adaption measures. In addition, we need to build necessary capacity at the individual, group and community level to engage in climate change responses,” he noted.

On support AGRA has rendered to farmers who are peeved by climate change effects, he said, “AGRA-Nigeria has rolled out key initiatives to help small holder farmers cope with the adverse effect of climate change. In drought prone area, AGRA-Nigeria is supporting farmers with high yielding and “early maturing seeds” that are suitable for drought prone areas.

“We also enhance farmer access to other farm inputs such as fertilizers, and crop protection products to help them fight pests and diseases like Fall Army Worms (FAW). We also offers extension and advisory services through Community Based Advisors working alongside Government Extension Agents and this is translating to increased productivity and incomes. With increased productivity and incomes, farmers are better able to cope with the adverse effects of climate change.

“In terms of diversification of crop system, AGRA-Nigeria is helping farmers to diversify their various crop systems from deep rooted crops to shallow rooted crops. These diversification effect will help in improve the incomes that are been generated from farming.

“The impacts of climate change present a significant challenge to the private sector, especially to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are often seen as the drivers of economic growth

“The possible consequences of climate change therefore include job losses and declining economic growth. Its impacts on businesses can be direct, such as damage to buildings and locations, or the disruption of production processes if, for instance, machines overheat or staff fall sick more often.”

Defining Net zero, he said it refers to achieving an overall balance between emissions produced and emissions taken out of the atmosphere. He explained that “To make “net zero” possible, we as a country need to take care of our natural resource base and use them more efficiently. Having access to productivity-enhancing technologies help farmers to harness their land resources efficiently and produce more with less.”

In making Net Zero a reality, part of the contributions AGRA would make is providing education as a key tool in addressing climate change, that would ensure road to a Net Zero country and continent possible, according to Dr. Makinde.

He said: “AGRA is an alliance led by Africans with roots in farming communities across the continent. We understand that African farmers need uniquely African solutions designed to meet their specific environmental and agricultural needs so they can sustainably boost production and gain access to rapidly growing agriculture markets.

“Education is key to addressing climate change. One of the things AGRA will do is raising awareness of climate change. We will roll out early warning systems and strengthen partnership with the Nigerian Metrological agency (Nimet) and National Emergency Management Agency focusing on informing various stakeholders on the dangers of climate change and how to curb the adverse effects.

“Development of a sustainable food and nutrition systems is among the many ways AGRA-Nigeria will contribute towards adjusting to the present challenges of climate change. Institutional reforms are also Inportamt. Advocating for the various laws and policies towards adjusting to the adverse effects of climate change. These laws will help in building an enabling business environment for SME’s small holder farmers and various stakeholders in the food Value chain.”

In a bid to scale up financing, technology and marketing, he said, “AGRA-Nigeria is building a more resillient partnership with various stakeholders, including private sector actors at the input and output markets. These partnerships can help farmers withstand the losses been experienced due to climate change.

“AGRA-Nigeria also acts as interface between farmers and financial institutions to enhance farmers access to production loans to uptake technologies and infrastructure such as small-scale irrigation. Such equipment can enable them to improve the quality of their natural resource base.

“Recently, we have being sensitized frequently that pockets of Nigeria are facing prospects of severe hunger and malnutrition because of the pandemic and insecurity. AGRA’s work on early warning system and food trade can help in setting up opportunities for people in food deficit areas to benefit from areas of surplus in other to achieve a sizeable balance in food availability across the country.”