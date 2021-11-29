By Steve Oko

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that the war against corruption is complex , urging State Governments not to leave the anti-graft war for the Federal government alone.

The EFCC boss, who stated this in Abia during a special workshop on anti-corruption organised by the Abia State government for all finance and accounting officers, expressed the readiness of anti-graft agency to assist State Governments to improve transparency and accountability in governance.

The EFCC Chairman who was represented by the Commission’s Director of Operations, Abdukareem Chukkol, also called on the private sector to assist Government in stemming corruption in every secctor of society.

He lauded Governor Ikpeazu for organizing the workshop which he described as key in driving good governance.

Earlier in his speech, the facilitator of the workshop and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Anthony Agbazuere disclosed that the workshop was aimed at inculcating in the financial managers of the State the global accounting standard and prudent management of resources.

While maintaining that the State believes in transparency and accountability, he expressed optimism that the workshop would leave participants better informed and commended the Chairman of the EFCC for believing in sensitizing Nigerians towards stamping out corruption in the polity.

The workshop which had in attendance, members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Chairmen, management staff in finance and supply Departments of government also saw many resource persons delivered lectures on corruption as well as proffered solution to the menace.

Speaking at the event which had its theme as “Governance and Corruption”, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said all hands must be on deck to fight corruption headlong.

According to him, the workshop will deepen the effort of his government in fighting corruption as well as provide a forum for accounting officers to be exposed to global best practices in financial management, processes, procedures and relevant laws guiding public finance and procurement.