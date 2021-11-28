The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola. PHOTO: NAN

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday announced a six-day traffic diversion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, starting from Monday, to speed up construction works.

Popoola, in a statement, said the diversion is to enable Julius Berger, contractor handling section one of the project, to lay asphalt between Arepo and Warewa, a distance of one and half kilometers.

He explained that there is the need to prepare the ground around Punch area hence the need for the traffic diversion to speed up construction works.

Popoola added that the traffic diversion would be on the Lagos bound carriageway.

He appealed for understanding of road users, saying that adequate arrangements have been made for traffic regulatory agencies to manage the construction zone to avert gridlock.

“The Federal Government is desirous of completing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project by next year, so there is need to increase the tempo of activities on the road.

“Julius Berger will asphalt between Arepo and Warewa, therefore there is going to be diversion of traffic for six days.

“The public should please bear with the Federal Government,” he said.

