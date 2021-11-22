By Victoria Ojeme

Secretary, National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr Francis Anatogu on Monday disclosed that Nigeria is working towards export capacity to the tune of $1.2 billion or more within the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

Anatogu made this known while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja ahead of the Nigeria AfCFTA Subnational Strategy Workshop which will commence on Tuesday in the nation’s capital territory.

He said the move is to ensure the country fully leverage on the continental deal to reposition the nation’s economy

The three- day conference is organised in conjunction with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

According to him, over 80% of imports in Africa are sourced from Europe, Asia and the Americas.

He said the first of the strategic goals in the implementation plan is to grow export capacity of every state to the tune of $1.2 billion with a focus on products where there is a competitive advantage.

“The organizing of the first subnational strategy workshop in collaboration with the NGF here in Abuja is an intervention that will put the nation on course to make this goal a reality.

“ We also want to form the foundation of the establishment of a continental customs union thereby creating the largest single market in the world.

“These activities have also led to the realization that for the AfCFTA to be truly successful in Nigeria, there is a great need for the national strategy to be cascaded down to the subnational level with State governments playing a major role.

“Over the next three days the NAC-AfCFTA will create a platform to engage and interact with State Technical Working Groups expected to be in attendance, with the goal being to reach an understanding of tailoring their economic and development plans to include the requirements of the AfCFTA.

“It will also ensure the Technical Working Groups (TWGs) are aware of the support available from the Federal government and lay the foundation for a single vision and strategy between Federal and State governments to push the AfCFTA agenda in Nigeria,” he said .

Also, the Director General of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) Asishana Okauru, Esq explained that in AfCFTA, Nigeria need the buy-in of governors and sub-national levels to leverage on the trade deal adding that without trade Nigeria cannot really move forward.

He assured that the governors have shown commitment and put structures in place to ensure its effectiveness in the country.

He said, “it will essentially marks the opening of the Subnational Strategy Workshop week. As you may be aware the AfCFTA agreement whose main objective is to promote

He added that, “industrialization and position Nigeria as the destination market for goods and services of the highest standards (finished or not) for the 1.2 billion consumers this agreement has brought to our door step. Traditionally over 80% of imports in Africa are sourced from Europe, Asia and the Americas.

He said NAC chaired by the Honorable Minister of Industry Trade and Investment and myself as the Secretary of the NAC will continue to coordinate the activities of the public and private sectors and support the States to ensure Nigeria is ready for export trade under the AfCFTA.