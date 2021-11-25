By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government on Thursday announced a 13-member Task Force to oversee and deliver the Audience Measurement Service on Nigeria Media Platforms.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced this in a statement issued in Abuja said the approval of the Task-Force followed the recommendation of the Task Force’s membership by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

He directed the NBC and APCON to collaborate to set a framework for the operations and activities of the Task Force, in order to ensure that the Audience Measurement Service comes into effect in the first quarter of 2022.

APCON and the NBC had earlier announced the appointment of First Media and Entertainment Integrated (Nigeria} Limited (FMEIL) for the development and delivery of audience measurement service on Nigeria Media Platforms in order to deepen advertising spend, improve the advertising and broadcasting ecosystem and increase investment in advertising and broadcast media content.

The members of the Task Force are:

Mr. Tolu Ogunkoya – Chairman Mr. Femi Adelusi – President MIPAN Mr. Steve Babaeko – President AAAN Mrs. Bunmi Adeniba – President ADVAN Mrs. Jibe Ologeh – President EMCOAN Mr. Yinka Oduniyi – President ITPAN Mr. Guy Murray Bruce – President IBAN Kadaria Ahmed – Member Mrs. Pauline Ehusani – Director, NBC Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha – Director, APCON Alhaji Garba Bello Kankarofi – Member Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim – Member Mr. Joe Mutah – Secretary.