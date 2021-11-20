Mrs Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs, on Saturday said efforts were in place to fully implement policies that will protect the rights of children and ensure perpetrators of any form or abuse are dealt with according to the law.

Tallen, represented by Mr Andrew Madugu, Deputy Director Child Development Department, stated this, while commemorating the Universal Day of the Child, with a theme, “Unite to Reverse the Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Children” at the School for Gifted, Gwagwalada in Abuja.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted negatively on the children, especially the orphans and vulnerable children, with an increase In forms of abuse, exploitation, diseases, hunger and discrimination.

” It is disturbing to note that some children are were involved in child labour, some were living on the streets and some children dropped out of school, while some girls were married off due to the emergence of the scourge of COVID-19 Pandemic.

” As Government and stakeholders, we cannot allow this vices to continue and thus this year’s celebration is intended to generate discourse around these issues at all levels on the way forward to ensure that our children any where they are in this Country are safe, protected and are enjoying their rights.

“It is also to ensure that perpetrators of this evil act on our innocent children are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” she said.

The minister, further revealed that the Federal budget dedicated to children targets investments and interventions that will make a lifetime of opportunity for the children in the future.

Also, Hajiya Hadiza Ingawa, Deputy Director, Gender Affairs, FCT Education Secretariat, advised the students to continue to strive towards succeeding in their academic pursuits, as well as inculcate good morals and hygiene.

Dr Sampson Ezikeanyi, representing UN Population Funds (UNFPA), while decrying the effects of the pandemic, especially on children reiterated the organisation’s commitment towards improving reproductive and maternal health.

Also, Hassana Shuiabu, Public Health Expert with Ace Charity Foundation, encouraged the students to maintain personal basic hygiene and sanitation, and in the school environment.

Similarly, Dr Vivian Okoye, Child Psychologist, while discussing on drug abuse and mental health, encouraged the students to always look out for each other and access the guidance and counseling unit to discuss issues affecting them.

Mr Samuel Okpe, Principal of the school, expressed appreciation to the government for their support towards improving access to quality education for the students.

He assured them that the students and management will continue to maintain the COVID-19 protocol, which will aide in eliminating the pandemic in totality.

Miss Becky Ndubuisi, who spoke on behalf of the students, expressed appreciation to the government and other stakeholders for various intervention, adding that they will continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol.

Other highlights of the event were the distribution of writing and sanitary materials to the students, as well as drama presentation by the students on COVID-19 complaince. (NAN)

