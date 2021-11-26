The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, says the Federal Government’s determination to crush banditry remains unwavering with a court declaring bandit groups as terrorists.

Malami made the announcement in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations on Friday in Abuja.

“Now that the court has granted the application filed by my office declaring bandit groups as terrorist organisations, it shows the determination of my office and indeed, the Federal Government in doing things in accordance with the rule of law.

“The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatist organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country,” said Malami.

He added that by the declaration the Federal Government had taken a bold step to deal ruthlessly with all terrorist groups and their sponsors.

“This is in an effort to bring a lasting solution to the myriad of security challenges in the country.

” My office in collaboration with relevant government agencies, including security operatives, are working assiduously to do the needful to take full advantage of this declaration.

“The government will gazette and publish the proscription order,” the minister stated. (NAN)