By Bashir Bello, KANO

A 30-year-old female gunrunner, Fatima Lawali, who supplies guns and ammunition to bandits terrorising Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger states have been arrested by police operatives.

The Zamfara Command’s spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the arrest.

He said she was intercepted with 991 ammunition in her possession.

Shehu said she was taking them for onward delivery to notorious bandits kingpin, Ado Alero, who has been terrorising Zamfara and neighbouring states.

Vanguard News Nigeria