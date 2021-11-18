.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has commended the Member representing Monguno, Nganzai and Marte federal constituency, Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno for displaying good representation by allocating N500 million which was appropriated into the 2020 Budget to finance smooth take-off of the newly established Federal Polytechnic Monguno.

Zulum made the commendation when the Lawmaker who is the Chief Whip at the national assembly donated two (2) brand new 18-seater buses for the institution’s take-off and ease immediate logistical needs of students, staff and management.

The governor while receiving keys of the buses for onward presentation to the Rector of the polytechnic, Professor Mohammed Garba at a colourful, but the brief ceremony in Government House, Maiduguri on Thursday, said, “Government will do everything possible with the limited resources at its disposal to support Fedpoly, Monguno, as it is the only existing tertiary institution in the whole of northern Borno senatorial district.

“More so, with the over decade atrocities posed by Boko Haram and the relative peace which has returned, there is the need to put hands together like what Hon. MT Monguno is doing with the present administration to ensure students are enrolled on various programmes at the newly established institution.

Just last week, I had a meeting with the management of Fedploy Monguno, and one of the challenges is the lack of buses which I promised to intervene in, and surprisingly, Hon MT Monguno is here today and presented two brand new buses to the institution.

“It is gratifying to note that MT Monguno has been assisting and spending millions of naira empowering various women and youth groups, traditional and religious leaders who have hitherto relocated back to their communities across the constituency, this is very commendable as Government cannot do it all.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate MT Monguno for his good representation by allocating N500 million which was appropriated into the 2020 Budget to finance smooth take-off of the newly established Federal Polytechnic Monguno.

“I want to call on well-meaning individuals to emulate what MT Monguno is doing to ensure sustainable development and aide the ongoing stabilization process in the state,” Zulum stated.

In his remarks, the lawmakers applauded Governor Zulum for his foresight towards uplifting the standard of education across the state.

He said that citing the Polytechnic in Monguno town is a good development as it has a multiplier effect for bringing education to the doorsteps of his people in the constituency.

“Once you are elected to represent your people, you must jealously guard to protect their interest, and that is what we are exactly doing.

“Our people have lost a means of their livelihood during the peak of the Boko Haram crisis, infrastructures have been completely destroyed.

“We have no option than to do what we are doing especially in the area of water supply, electrification, roads construction, the building of classroom blocks and numerous empowerment programmes as our people return to their liberated communities.

“All these interventions is to compliment efforts of governor Babagana Zulum who has been traversing all nooks and crannies to ensure the spread of dividends of democracy at all levels across the state.” The Chief Whip stated.