Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Director General, Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu has lauded the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to accepted proposal by APC Governors to slate the party’s national convention for February 2022.

In his reaction, Mr Okechukwu said; “For a more united, harmonious and dynamic APC, I support the February 2022 date for National Convention. His Excellency Buni led CECPC needs to bequeath the incoming Exco a more united, harmonious and dynamic APC at the eve of crucial 2023 general elections.

“Don’t forget that 2022 is the eve of general elections, which will be midwifed by legislative, gubernatorial and presidential primaries. A new Exco needs seamless take off. Rushing to a December 2021 national convention with a broken house, is best avoided. Methinks the decision to fix our broken house is excellent”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria