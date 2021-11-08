FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, is hosting a session themed ‘Mobilizing Onshore and Offshore Capital for Strategic Infrastructure Projects in Nigeria’ scheduled to hold by 12:00pm, on Friday, 12 November 2021.

The webinar will be hosted as part of FBNQ MB’s Leading Conversations with FBNQuest Series. The virtual session will provide insights on the current trends in infrastructure project financing in Nigeria and is open to the general public, however, participants are required to register online in advance of the webinar.

This webinar will feature an interactive panel discussion from experts that will examine key issues in relation to financing strategic infrastructure projects in Nigeria from the perspectives of the lender, project developer and investor; potential funding sources, partnerships and risk mitigation strategies. The webinar will also discuss key learnings across the EMEA region and how these can be applied in Nigeria.

The panel discussion will feature industry experts such as; Tonna Ejiofor, Head Debt Solutions, FBNQuest Merchant Bank; Modupe Famakinwa, Head Corporate Funding, Africa Finance Corporation; Martin Orji, Director, African Development Bank; Sujithav Sarangi, Executive Director, Structured Export Finance, Standard Chartered Bank; Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group with Ifeoma Finnih, Head, Oil, Gas and Infrastructure, FBNQuest Merchant Bank acting as the panel moderator.

Speaking on the session, Patrick Mgbenwelu, Group Executive and Head Investment Banking & Operations, FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated that, “Private sector participation in infrastructure remains instrumental to reduce pressure on public finances and to increase the portfolio of viable projects. With an Infrastructure deficit estimated at approximately $1.5trn over the next 10 years, it is evident that a broad range of funding sources, financing options and structuring approaches would be required to bridge the Infrastructure gap. From an economic growth perspective, the advancement of infrastructure stock is a critical initiative in countries for development and facilitating private sector investments and competitiveness. ’’

Participants at the webinar session will be enlightened on the various ways in which Infrastructure investments can support in driving rapid economic growth in Nigeria. He added.

FBNQuest launched its Leading Conversations with FBNQuest webinar series in 2020. The series focuses on market, industry, lifestyle, consumer insights and analyses that are crucial for individual and corporate success. The sessions will feature seasoned professionals from FBNQuest, as well as other industry experts in corporate and private investment management, wealth preservation, financial advisory and other areas of interest.