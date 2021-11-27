.

By Juliet Ebirim

Renowned Nigerian rapper and humanitarian, Ruggedman is set to assemble some of the finest entertainers Nigeria has produced in an epoch-making event. The second edition of Ruggedman’s Foundation concert is set to hold on December 5th, 2021 at BLVD, Lekki, Lagos.

Making this known at a media parley attended by musicians, Faze and Durella, Ruggedman said: “I started this in 2019. It’s about celebrating entertainers who laid the foundation for Nigerian contemporary music from my time. So I am talking Plantashun Boiz, Baba Fryo, Daddy Showkey, Stylplus, Durella

.If you know me, you will know I am someone who loves to give honour to whom it’s due. It’s not just about musicians. At the maiden edition, I celebrated Pa Akinkunmi, the man who designed the National Flag, Pa Odiase who composed the National Anthem and the lady who composed the National Pledge.”

“This year, apart from bringing the likes of Sunny Neji , Faze, Durella, Terry G and others to perform. We are also honouring Dr Stella Adedevoh who gave her life to stop the spread of Ebola in Nigeria. We will also honour a great footballer, Rashidi Yekini”.

Ruggedman also called on well-meaning Nigerian companies for sponsorship. “I didn’t get a sponsor for 2019 which held at Eko Hotel. I want to use this medium to call on corporate organizations to come on board”.