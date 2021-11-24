The fast-rising Afrobeat star, Destiny Obiazi, better known as Omo Dollar, has concluded plans to release a new electrifying single titled Dangote, to stamp his authority as an artiste that has come to rule the genre of music.

In the new single set to be released and promoted by his Public Relations Officer, Prince Fredoo Perry, the artiste, as gathered, has infuse contents that he aimed to entertain and educate lovers of Afrobeat music globally.

Aside from the new single, Omo Dollar, who had become an household name among music lovers, was said to be in the studio, waxing another song, featuring Opeyemi Babatunde, popularly called Lyta.

Omo Dollar, on Wednesday, hinted that plans have been intensified to complete it before December and before the end of the month to entertain music lovers during the yuletide season.

The artiste, through a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that these musics set to be released were targeted at taking Nigerians and entertainment lovers globally to the next level.

Omo Dollar, who hails from Delta State and currently lives in Lagos, is known for his songwriting skill as well as finds David Adeleke popularly called Davido as his role model and has shared stages with other artistes.

The singer’s musical journey, according to him, started at a tender age after his passion for music growed that he could not hide it among his peers, adding my decision to go professional in music is not based on the flamboyant lifestyle of those in the industry and not for pecuniary incentives, but passion.

While many of his colleagues’ dream of getting such recognition that he had gotten, Omo Dollar, currently managed by an expert in the entertainment industry, Seun Emirate, opined that the achievement were just one of the long lines of feats that he intends to achieve in the industry.

While restating his ambition to take Afrobeat higher, the 22-year-old singer stressed that although Afrobeat was already known worldwide but not at the standard that he wished it should be, saying I’m still looking forward to push Afrobeat sound to that A+ level internationally.

Omo Dollar noted that he is in the industry to contribute his own little quota in terms of the quality of songs coupled with motivation messages that accompanied his musics.