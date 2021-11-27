.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An ace broadcaster and Nigerian former ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Faroubi has urged the school leavers to start preparing for what they want to become in the future right from their school days, saying, this is the only antidote to unemployment bane in Nigeria.

He said lack of employment opportunity is the major problem confronting the nation, stressing that, employment education should be given to school leavers right from their school days.

Farounbi stated this during a meeting tagged “Employment education, the new imperative” and presentation of the book, WorkTeck, for stakeholders in the education sector in Osun state, organised by From School To Work Africa(FROSTOW) in collaboration with the State Ministry of Education, in Osogbo.

According to him, every school leavers should start preparing for work after school from the elementary stage. The work ethics should be embedded in every school curriculum to allow the school leavers not only to be self-reliant but to be able to practice what they have been taught in the school.

He implored the government at all levels to inculcate the culture of work environment in students right from school, urging parents and community leaders to support efforts to reduce unemployability among youths from early life.

While speaking, the vocal person for FROSTOW, Prince Abiodun Lufadeju said, a major cause of unemployment in Nigeria is lack of employment education, adding that what society needs is to change its perspective on the issues of work after school.

Lufadeju noted that the book, “From School to Work” is the concept borne out of the passion to educate the school leavers on entrepreneurship, skill acquisition and employability which are the key to transforming what the students leant in the school to practicability.

He stressed that the essence of the programme was to give a new mode of thinking about the type of education delivered to children so they can begin to learn how to answer the question of employment when they leave school.

“We need to rethink how to translate the result given to students after school to employment opportunity. The culture is lost as the teachers only taught them how to pass their examinations. Schools should be used for how to solve the problem of livelihood not for having result alone”, he said.

Some stakeholders at the meeting include members of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, UNDP, State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB among others.