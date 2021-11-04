Faparusi

The Ekiti South Development Agenda has said, the former Member of House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi is capable of leading and consolidating on the achievements of Gov. Kayode Fayemi if Ekiti South is allowed to succeed the governor.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Idowu Afuye, on Wednesday and made available to press, stated that Faparusi who is a serving Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities under the Fayemi’s administration is a successful engineer, businessman, entrepreneur and politician with the interest of Ekiti people at heart.

According to Comrade Afuye, Engr. Faparusi has B.Eng in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Akure, MBA from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, MSc in Global Management from Salford University, Manchester, UK and other professional and business processes certifications.

While he represented Ekiti South Federal Constituency II in the 7th National Assembly, he is said to have “empowered over 5,000 Youths and women alike. Hon. Bamidele Faparusi without being in modest, is the best man for the job; age wise, academic wise, intellectual wise, experience wise, professional wise, exposure wise and importantly Omoluabi wise.”

Fappy as he’s fondly called, is a “respected grassroot politician with national and international exposure both in business and politics, he will be a perfect fit to successfully balance governance and politics which is needed to consolidate on the achievement of Governor Kayode Fayemi lead administration,” he said.

The coordinator further noted that, the group is pleased to present and endorse another Ekiti South political titan in the person Hon. Engr Bamidele Faparusi, the current Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities to Governor Fayemi as possible successor to fulfill his campaign promise to the people of Ekiti South.

“Ekiti People, please meet Mr Consolidator. Itesiwaju Ekiti, Fappy Ni o.”