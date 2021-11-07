•As Rewired, US govt take mentorship scheme to Lagos schools

By Chioma Obinna

To stem the tide of fake news, misinformation and disinformation, Communication specialists have called for the promotion of media literacy among Nigerians, especially the younger population.

To this end, the Rewired Africa Network with support from the United States Department of States, Washington DC, is training secondary school students on media literacy as part of strategies to fight fake news.

Making the call during the Media Literacy Mentorship Graduation of students of Sango Senior Secondary School, Agege, Lagos, Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate in Lagos, Stephen Ibelli, who called for the promotion of media literacy across countries said the COVID-19 vaccine is one example why media literacy has become necessary in the world.

Throwing light on the dangers of misinformation, disinformation and fake news, he pointed out that despite the fact that vaccines were safe, due to misinformation and disinformation people were still talking very seriously about the vaccine having a radio transmitter.

Ibelli further expressed hope that through the six months media literacy programme, the students will be able to spread the message to their friends and families as well as promote media literacy in the 21st century.

“We just cannot stop every single post but if we all have the skills to know the source, the facts and opinion, we will reduce fake news.

“The training will help the students to understand what fact is and what fiction is.”

He admonished the graduands to take the information forward by talking to their peers, friends, and families.

“This is the skill everyone needs now especially the young because they are the future of Nigeria and therefore having access to know what is right, fiction and truth are essential for democracy.”

Speaking, Founder, Rewired Africa Network, Mr Mike Okwoche identified facts as the only way to fight fake news.

According to him, “the mentoring programme became expedient because fake news is currently ravaging society coupled with hate speech, misinformation and disinformation.”

Okwoche who is also the Coordinator, Media literacy Mentoring programme stressed the need for government to come up with policies that can reduce fake news, misinformation as well as promote media literacy in the country.

“The Government is guiltier of hate speech, especially during political campaigns. You see how politicians and political leaders make vehement speeches against each other.

“The government should come out with a better policy against fake news and implement it in order to mitigate and minimise fake news in the country.

He explained that the mentorship programme is designed to train students on media literacy, how to detect fake news, reduce or abruptly stop the spread of misinformation and hate speeches, and how to be great ambassadors amongst their peers and in their various communities.

He said the programme was implemented with a team of volunteers who worked with the academic community comprising 60 students, 5 teachers and the district ministry of education.

“We decided to get into secondary schools to catch them young as most students at this level do not own a smartphone yet but to prepare them on how to verify facts and use the social media when they will own a smartphone and begin to engage with the society.

Speaking, the Deputy Programme Coordinator, Media Literacy Project, Tinuola Aina explained that the students were enlightened on the dangers of fake news, misinformation and disinformation and how to carry out background checks on information they receive on social media and disseminate across the media spaces.

“Basically they have become media literacy ambassadors and they are expected spread the message to their peers, family members and friends, everyone has a responsibility to be civil while on the social media and public spaces.”

She called for collaboration among the government, individuals and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in the promotion of media literacy as part of strategies to make Nigeria a better nation and raise better future leaders.

One of the graduands, an SS11 student, Esther Akan, who expressed confidence on the impact of the programme, said: “We were taught media literacy which is the ability of individuals to influence news stories, fake news is news stories without verifiable quotes or event or time.

“Fake news kills even in strong democracy and has been a cankerworm that is eating deep the fabrics of nations.

“I employ all citizens and everyone in the world to check well before the share posts and together we can stop and fight fake news.”

