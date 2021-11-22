By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, and the Nigeria Air Force, Monday signed a Joint-Use-Agreement for the commencement of civil aviation services at the Makurdi Military Airport.

The signing which took place at the Benue State Government House Makurdi was witnessed by Governor Samuel Ortom, the federal lawmaker representing Gwer/Gwer West federal constitution, Mr. Mark Gbillah, former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Tony Ijohor and other top Government functionaries.

Representative of Managing Director of FAAN, Dr. Clifford Mozeghian who is the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser of FAAN noted that FAAN was passionate about the opening of Makurdi aerodrome for civil aviation services describing the Joint-Use-Agreement as a catalyst for development.

He said when flight services resume at the airport, FAAN would be responsible for the maintenance of equipment of the aerodrome, stressing that the airport would be used to airlift medical equipment, relief materials, electoral materials, amongst others.

Representative of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who is the Air Officer Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal James Gwani said the agreement with the various agencies to commence civil flight to the airport was part of the Air Force’s Corporate Social Responsibility and in furtherance of the Military/Civil relationship.

“This will manifest in the social and economic life of the people. We will ensure unhindered flight in and out of Makurdi. We will ensure safe flight in partnership with FAAN and NIMET,” he said.

In his remark, Governor Samuel Ortom who described the signing as an epoch making event said Benue State had for a long time been absent from the world map because of lack of civil aviation services in the state.

While noting that the development would change the lives of the people the Governor said, “we have been denied the privilege of the people who should have added value to us because there were no flight services to the state.

“That is why we are not taking this for granted. Several value addition would be gained by our communities and the economy of our people will improve. We will also in the near future explore a collaboration with the navy in the area of sea transport.”