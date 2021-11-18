By Joy Mazoje

Top singer, David Adeleke, known as Davido has released the names of his friends who contributed for his upcoming birthday.

The Afrobeat Singer, had taken to his Instagram page calling out to his friends to support his 29th Birthday coming up on the 21st of November, 2021.

Davido had on Monday asked his friends to send him the sum of one million naira each for his birthday and to clear his Rolls Royce from the port. The singer further said he wanted to know who his true friends.

The Omo Baba Olowo reportedly Raised N151 in a day after posting his bank account details on his Instagram page.

Below are the names posted by the singer:

Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000

Ikorodu Bois – 5,000

Richie Richie – 1,000,000

Mr Eazi – 1,000,000

Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed

E Money – Undisclosed

Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000

Aluya Richie – 1,000,000

Chike – 1,000,000

Nengi – 1,000,000

Money Maker – 1,000,000

Sir Banko – 1,000,000

Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000

Evih – 1,000,000

Peruzzi – 1,000,000

Mr Peak – 1,000,000

Teni – 1,000,000

Akin Alabi – Undisclosed

Baba Ali – 1,500,000

Charles of Play – 1,000,000

Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000

Naira Marley – 1,000,000

Patoranking – Undisclosed

Obi Cubana – Undisclosed

Femi Otedola – Undisclosed

Nasboi – 1,000,000

M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000

Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000

Vanguard News Nigeria