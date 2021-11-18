By Joy Mazoje
Top singer, David Adeleke, known as Davido has released the names of his friends who contributed for his upcoming birthday.
The Afrobeat Singer, had taken to his Instagram page calling out to his friends to support his 29th Birthday coming up on the 21st of November, 2021.
Davido had on Monday asked his friends to send him the sum of one million naira each for his birthday and to clear his Rolls Royce from the port. The singer further said he wanted to know who his true friends.
The Omo Baba Olowo reportedly Raised N151 in a day after posting his bank account details on his Instagram page.
Below are the names posted by the singer:
Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000
Ikorodu Bois – 5,000
Richie Richie – 1,000,000
Mr Eazi – 1,000,000
Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed
E Money – Undisclosed
Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000
Aluya Richie – 1,000,000
Chike – 1,000,000
Nengi – 1,000,000
Money Maker – 1,000,000
Sir Banko – 1,000,000
Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000
Evih – 1,000,000
Peruzzi – 1,000,000
Mr Peak – 1,000,000
Teni – 1,000,000
Akin Alabi – Undisclosed
Baba Ali – 1,500,000
Charles of Play – 1,000,000
Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000
Naira Marley – 1,000,000
Patoranking – Undisclosed
Obi Cubana – Undisclosed
Femi Otedola – Undisclosed
Nasboi – 1,000,000
M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000
Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000