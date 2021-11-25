Experts to x-ray importance of tech in financial inclusion at CAMCAN workshop

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Experts from different sectors, including Fintech, banking, investment banking and corporate finance among others, will have an opportunity to share insights on how technology could be leveraged to boost the financial inclusion strategy of the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) at this year’s Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) workshop.

CAMCAN, an umbrella body of journalists reporting activities in the capital market, holds an annual workshop, a strategic forum where issues that can move the Nigerian capital market and the economy forward are articulated.

This year’s workshop scheduled for December 4th and 5th at Orchid Hotels, Lekki, Lagos, is coming at a period when all hands are on deck to address the challenges facing the economy and the capital market in particular.

This year, experts, regulators and other stakeholders will gather to discuss the theme: “Technology as a Tool for Financial Inclusion in Nigeria.”

The unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has continued to force businesses to expand their possibilities and adopt new ways of performing their duties through technology.

The association in a statement said that the theme was predicated on the compelling need to strengthen the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.

Mr Olaniyi Toluwalope, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact International Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading payment technology companies, will be the guest speaker.

Toluwalope is a highly accomplished, dynamic and result-oriented Fintech professional with solid credentials and a proven track record in formulating and implementing operational and financial strategies, identifying investment opportunities, structuring and negotiating multi-party transactions.

His over 22 year career spans financial technology, investment banking, corporate accounting, corporate finance, equity investment advisory and research providing qualitative and quantitative investment advisory and research to institutional investors, among others.

He gathered his experience in global institutions including JPMorgan Securities Investment Bank, Citigroup and Credit Suisse First Boston’s Investment Bank all in New York City as well as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Toluwalope has provided advisory initiatives to Fortune 500 companies on mergers and acquisitions as well as equity and debt capital structuring.

Some of the key companies he advised include General Electric, United Technologies, Danaher, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Dow Chemical, Sherwin Williams, Apollo Capital, Bain Capital and Georgia Gulf Corporation, among others.

He has a first degree in Accounting, and an MBA from the prestigious University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business.

He graduated as a Deans Merit Scholar and was appointed as a Second Year Investment Banking Coach for the first year students preparing for internships in investment banking.

He was elected President of the Darden African Business Organisation, (DABO).

He was part of the global business exchange programme at IESE Business School as a student of the University of Virginia.

For his outstanding role in leading the company’s transformation in 2018/2019, he was recognised by the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Business Day Newspaper as one of Nigeria’s Top 25 CEOs.

The workshop will also feature a panel of specialists from regulatory organisations and operators in the capital market, who will discuss and bring more perspectives to the guest speaker’s presentation.

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Dr Lamido Yuguda, will be the special guest of honour, while the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Mr Bola Onadele and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., Mr Temi Popoola, will be guests of honour.

Also expected are the Managing Director of APT Securities and Funds Ltd., Mallam Garba Kurfi and the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, GTI Capital Group, among others.

The workshop is powered by United Bank for Bank (UBA) Plc, FMDQ Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, NGX Ltd., Zenith Bank Plc, SEC, GTCO and Access Bank Plc, among others.

The annual workshop is part of our contributions to the development and growth of the nation’s economy by bringing regulators, operators and company executives to discuss economic issues that affect the market in particular and the economy in general.

Vanguard News Nigeria