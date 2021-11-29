



Now you can sell your gift cards at the best rates, get paid instantly, and still receive a monthly payment. Sounds crazy right? Not if you read what the old-time gift card trader is saying.

Read his full interview here.



If you regularly sell gift cards online, then you are constantly on the lookout for those who you can trade with at high rates. And when someone promises you can get paid monthly after giving you the best rate, then it’s a no-brainer.



The truth is when I first met this guy during my visit to Enugu and he told me about his way of trading, my reaction was, NO WAY.

How on earth can someone get paid monthly after receiving the value for their card? But then, he explained the whole process and how this is possible in an exclusive one-on-one chat with him.

You can read it here:

Me: So tell me, what’s your name?



Franklin: My name is Franklin and I’m from Enugu state. I do my business from the heart of Enugu but you know with the internet you can conduct business from anywhere with anyone.



Me: Yeah that’s true. So, how long have you been in the business of trading gift cards?



Franklin: For 2 years now.



Me: Two years. That’s fairly a long time to stamp your ground in the business. From the look of things you have.



Franklin: Not really. But we have been doing well I’d say. We have loyal customers that trade with us on our secure platform and they trust us. So things look pretty stable.



Me: That’s good. So there are many unregistered businesses trading gift cards out there. Is your business registered?



Franklin: Sure. Bitcardy is a registered business entity under the Nigerian corporate affairs commission. It’s no big deal really. It’s part of our way of staying accountable and transparent with the people who trade with us. So they know we are legit and we are here to stay.



Me: Okay. So, I’ve noticed a lot of people who buy gift cards don’t have a physical location either. Do you have a physical location for your business?



Franklin: Yes. Like I said earlier, trust is really important in our business. Sadly, people fall victim to fraudsters out there. Many people are becoming more skeptical. Their BS meters are high. So you want to show them you are reachable. We have a physical location here in Enugu. It’s boldly written on our website. You can reach us anytime.



Me: You are right. It’s painful to lose the money you suffered to get to fraudsters. Okay, another question to you Mr.



Franklin. I know for sure there are many competitors out there. What sets you apart from the others?



Franklin: Gift card exchange is a business that requires a high level of trust, which some competitors out there lack. But at Bitcardy, your trades are very secure. That’s why we have hundreds of return customers dealing in the platform. So I can say with my full chest that we are 100% reliable tested. Another thing too is that we make sure deals are conducted within minutes. No excuses like: you will get your money in the next hour or tomorrow. That can irritate customers. And we don’t want that. So we have systems in place to make sure we verify and load cards faster than others.



Me: Okay great. Now I hear you have this offer where you want to give anyone who sells gift cards to you their money back (we’ll get to it in a minute). But first, can you tell us why you’re doing this?



Franklin: Many businesses believe in just taking from their customers. For us it’s different. We want to give back to the community of traders we’ve created. Also, our customers have been loyal to us and we want to always put a smile on their faces. So in addition to making sure we provide the highest reliable trade, we want to give our loyal customers a salary-like package… Where we pay you at the end of the month for trading with us.

Me: This is interesting. Can you explain how this offer works?



Franklin: Alright. So this is how it works… After every trade 2.5% of that trade is added to the customer’s cashback balance. Then at the end of the month, you will get 2.5% of all the trades you have transacted with us. What this means is that if you trade a card that is worth N76000, you will get 2.5% of that money back. Yeah, N1900 (that’s 2.5% of N76000 if my maths is good) is small when you look at it. But when you do more trade and accumulate say 5 transactions, it becomes N9500 ( still small to some people). We will pay back that amount to you at the end of the month. Remember the more transactions you perform the higher you earn. This is also a means to save money at the back of every trade.

Me: Wow. You must be the only one doing this. And I hear your rates are very good and now you want to give money back? Sounds too good to be true. One might think it doesn’t make sense, how are you able to do this?



Franklin: As I said earlier, we want to reward our community. So we decided to do this for a limited time as our end-of-year sales. And if you look at it closely, we’re only taking a little cut (say 8%) from our pocket. It’s the small sacrifice we want to make to reward you.



Me: oh… That makes a lot of sense. So, how long will the offer run?



Franklin: This offer will run for 3 months (That’s from now to January 2022). You can trade, save and earn monthly from us. Visit bitcardy.com to start earning from your next trade. And before I forget… The promo will be coming up from time to time



Me: Who qualifies for this offer?



Franklin: This offer is open to both new and existing customers. If you’re reading this and you love the idea of saving on your next trade, then you should jump on this.

Me: Who wouldn’t want this? How can anyone interested get the offer?

Franklin: Visit our website at Bitcardy.com or contact us via WhatsApp 0903 655 4558.



Me: Thanks Franklin for your time.