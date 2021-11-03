PHOTO: NAN

A non-partisan advocacy group, Nigeria Youths for Peace (NYP) has lauded the Defence Headquarters for its resolve to institutionalize synergy in the military through the ongoing maiden Joint Operations Planning Exercise (JOPEX) codenamed Exercise Sky Lock 2021.

NYP said that the results of synergy in the war against insurgency and other forms of criminality is visible for all to see.

The Exercise which commenced on Monday has participants drawn from the 3 War Colleges of the Armed Forces is an initiative of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to enable participants effectively respond to contemporary security challenges bedeviling Nigeria using a joint and multi-agency approach.



Currently holding at the Army War College, Nigeria premises located at WU Bassey Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, the exercise involves the aspects of national security, interagency coordination, logistics planning, counter-terrorism and counter insurgency and stabilization operations.

NYP in a statement on Wednesday signed by its Convener, Bankole Bola, said that the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria should be commended for putting synergy in the forefront in efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

The group while calling on Nigerians to support the Armed Forces, said the country will soon get out of the current security challenges.

The statement reads: “We laud the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for this very practical demonstration of synergy. It is a welcome development.

“With the various arms coming together, the forces against the enemies of the country will be strengthened, while victory lurks around the corner.

“Silently, we can all see, alot is being done to restore normalcy in our country.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to Nigeria youths to shun all divisive elements who want to continue to benefit from the security challenges.

“We also commend our Armed Forces for their sacrifices and commitment to our great country.”