By Steve Oko

Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has told President Muhamnadu Buhari that he has the constitutional power to order for the unconditional release of Kanu.

The Counsel who stated this on his Twitter handle, Sunday, argued that contrary to the claims by the President when he received a delegation of Igbo Leaders in Abuja that the power to release Kanu lied with the judiciary, the President could actually direct for the release of the IPOB leader.

According to the Special Counsel, Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria vested the Attorney General of the Federation with the power to at any point, discontinue with any crimial proceedings instituted by him.

“Sec 174 of the Constitution says: The Attorney General of Nigeria shall have power to discontinue any crimial proceedings instituted by him.The unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu lies with the Executive not the judiciary”, Kanu’s lawyer tweeted.

President Buhari had while responding to the Chief Mbazurike Amaechi-led Igbo delegation, said it was a heavy request on him to release Kanu while the matter was pending before the law court.

Buhari who though promised to consider the request had said it was enough favour for Kanu to even be granted the opportunity of defending himself in the court.

Several individuals and groups including Ohanaeze Ndigbo have called for political solution to Kanu’s matter.

Kanu is standing trial on a seven-count treason charge.

