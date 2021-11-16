With an unwavering commitment to give financial support to their loyal customers, at these challenging times, Yellow Dot Africa has continued to reward her loyal customers with whopping prizes ranging from N200 airtime to N100 Million cash since they launched the Lucky Number raffle draw.

The raffle draw which was reengineered since October 25, 2021, has been rewarding existing users of Lucky Number with reward when they refer the platform to others and get 5 new users to join the lottery platform.

“Users of the Lucky Number platform can now get more rewards for sharing their Lucky Number raffle draws success stories with friends and as the saying goes, good food is sweeter when you share it with good friends,” says the management as they reinvigorate the lottery platform.

Explaining further on how the game works, Yellow Dot Africa noted: “You just have to follow the authorized link here to upload the phone numbers of your referrals for confirmation with the Lucky Number team. The eligible and successful phone numbers are then collated for a raffle draw that will be held on IG live, where 4 lucky winners will be selected by chance to win the 200,000 Naira cash prize and others will get consolation prizes.”

“Unlike the Lucky Number draw which happens daily, the referral draw is held weekly on our official IG page, @luckynumberofficial at 6:00 PM on Sundays,” remarked the management, adding that existing subscribers Lucky Number raffle draw stands to win bigger.