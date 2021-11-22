.

By Dirisu Yakubu

A prop-tech company, Shelta has come up with new ways of addressing the age-long challenges inherent in property financing and management, particularly as they concern misunderstandings among landlords and tenants over rent payment.

Shelta, which was birthed in Abuja, the nation’s capital with plans to quickly spread to other major cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Ibadan, Port-Harcourt, Benin-City, Enugu, Calabar amongst others.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Monday, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shelta, Austin Igwe said the firm is focused on helping Nigerian landlords get guaranteed rent year-on-year while providing flexible rent payment options for tenants, adding that “tenants now have a way out of the stress of paying rent annually even when it is impracticable to do so.”

He continued: “Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief with a breath of fresh ideas through cutting edge technology in the property industry. Our dream is to enable people to win while living”.

“The Rent Payer by Shelta eradicates the longstanding conflict between landlords and tenants regarding rent payment. Tenants that subscribe to “The Rent Payer” service have their annual rent paid to their landlords in full via Shelta’s funding funnel, giving the tenants the option of flexible rent payment based on their earning: be it monthly, quarterly, bi-annually or annually. This payment made on behalf of the tenants, in turn, guarantees the rent for the landlord.

In the words of Igwe, “the perennial challenges of litigations involving landlords and tenants would become a thing of the past as Shelta comes in to take the burden off the shoulders of both parties. The landlord will get his rent while the tenant will not have to worry over where the rent will come from. Shelta has got everyone covered whether through rent financing or renters insurance.”

Speaking on the reception the firm received at the launch of the Shelta “Rent Payer”, Chief Operating Officer, Stanley Odum said rent financing in the country is about to witness a new lease of life, courtesy of the technological innovation by Shelta.

“We are very excited about how interested the attendees are. They are quite receptive to the idea and our feedback from the online launch shows the same. Their enthusiasm towards this innovation shows Nigerians are very ready to shake off the lack of rent financing burden while the expected legislative framework needed is yet to be implemented,” Odum, stated.