By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion, former governor of Edo State, is currently being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over what a source described as alleged criminal diversion of public funds to the tune of N1.6bn.

The former governor, who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja around 2pm, was still being quizzed as of the time of filing this report.

Shortly after his exit as governor in 2007, Igbinedion was prosecuted by the EFCC and convicted of corruption.

But the new investigation, according to a source who asked not be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, is based on fresh evidence that the former governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State Government to finance an investment during his tenure, in settling the financial indebtedness of a company in which he has interest.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the Commission, confirmed the invitation of the former governor but declined further comment

