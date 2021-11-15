By Ikechukwu Odu

Bothered by the rising cases of cybercriminality, money rituals and other vices amongst youths, Dr Amechi Ogara, the wife of the publisher of Starlite Newspaper, Harrison Ogara, has admonished younger generation against acquiring ill-gotten wealth.

Dr Ogara, who urged youths to know and believe in God for solutions to their problems, added that “everything is not about money.”

He made the call during her 50th birthday celebration at Sports Club, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Sunday.

“I just wish that youths of this generation can know God. It would help them to balance their knowledge about life. It would help them to know that everything is not about money. I know that my husband and I are not very rich but we are always happy.

“When I married him, we were living in a one-room apartment here in Nsukka. Then, we joined hands together to build the Starlite Newspaper up to the stage it is now. In fact, I am the Woman Editor and I still do my work as a lecturer in the university. I understand the challenges of the present days but our youths should just know that everything is not about money. Money will not give you that real joy and contentment, especially, if gotten through evil means,” she said.

The don who compared her days as a youth and what is happening now bemoaned rising cases of evil in the society.

“Things have gone too bad and terrible. I remember then that I used to go for holidays at my uncles’ and aunts’ houses, but I can tell you that it will be difficult for me to send my children to go on holidays at anybody’s house now because things have gone too bad. The level of vices in the society are too much. So many evil things are happening.”

She equally expressed gratitude to God for good health and happy family, describing her husband as uniquely different.



“My husband is just different in a way I cannot use words to describe. He doesn’t get angry easily. Even when provoked, instead shouting and quarrelling with you, he would rather go out and return when nerves are calm. He is that kind of person,” she explained.