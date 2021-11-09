By Bassey Ekaette

The highly coveted Award was in recognition of Eunisell’s impressive growth, market reputation, regulatory compliance, visionary leadership, operational efficiency and corporate governance.

The Nigerian Investor Value (NIVA) Awards, formerly known as the Top 25 CEOs & Next Bulls Awards, celebrates CEOs of public companies who have created sustainable alpha-generating value through strategic intelligence, operating efficiencies, market leadership and organisational values.

Winners were selected by a proprietary survey carried out by the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU) with respondents including equity analysts, retail and institutional investors, financial journalists, sectoral experts and professional advisers.

Speaking on the feat recently, Eunisell’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Chika Ikenga said the recognition was for management and staff of Eunisell group for their relentless service, unwavering commitment and passion to add value to customers businesses which have seen the group grow significantly for over 27 years.

Ikenga who founded the Eunisell Group including Eunisell Limited, Eunisell Interlinked Plc. and Recare Limited also noted that collaboration and robust engagements with customers and partners have remained pivotal to its success story.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand with global competencies and network, for over 27 years we have consistently and diligently delivered world-class solutions in the specialty chemicals, oil and gas engineering production solutions, water treatment, industrial equipment leases and other allied areas of the energy sector across West Africa for our customers operating in a vibrant and ever challenging African business environment.

“Eunisell remains committed to high ethical standards, regulatory compliances, top-notch technical expertise and global best practices in quality management systems, processes and service delivery in a manner that truly promotes green environment and assures overall human and environmental safety,” he remarked.

Since the first edition in 2014, the annual NIVA awards have served as a capital markets bellwether used in identifying the best performing chief executive officers and stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as leading privately-held companies.

Businessday Publisher, Frank Aigbogun stated that the award was a testament to the resilience of the winners and the stable structures put in place to keep the companies running despite prevailing circumstances. He also commended efforts in supporting communities.

“NIVA celebrates chief executives who through sound strategy, disciplined execution, world-class governance and adoption of a customer-first ethos have delivered alpha, thereby creating competitive shareholder value.

“While businesses wrestle with a volatile national economy and the aftershocks of the second wave of COVID-19, there are gems of resilience and pearls of grit that sparkle on the bourse. These stocks have sustained the residue of confidence in the Nigerian Stock Exchange after a year marred by unprecedented disruptions.

“Participating organizations were required to submit entries for the NIVA Awards. This availed them the opportunity to present themselves for an independent audit of shareholder value creation that gives shareholders the reassurance of the Seal of Good Housekeeping. Winners emerged through a transparent, credible process,” organisers noted.