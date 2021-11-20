By Tunde Oso

Activities to mark the 2021 Cocoa Festival commences today at the birthplace of Cocoa in South West of Nigeria, Eti-Oni, Atakumosa East Local Government, Osun State.

According to the organisers, the 8th edition of the festival is important because it marks 125 years of continued production of cocoa in Eti-Oni.

The 2021 Cocoa Festival with theme: ‘The Royal Origin and Traditions of Cocoa– Redefining Africa’s Cocoa Industry begins with the Cocoa harvest service at All Saints Anglican Church, Eti-Oni followed by the Cocoa Pod Breaking ceremony to declare the festival open.

In a virtual meeting held with journalists and other stakeholders all over the world, HRM Queen Angelique-Monet Gureje-Thompson, Yeyeluwa Olori of Eti-Oni, President of the Group while addressing newsmen said the Cocoa Festival is an initiative of the Eti-Oni Development Group in its efforts in the promotion of the revitalization of the cocoa industry.

The organisers disclosed that on Monday November 22nd and 23rd, there will be training for farmers through the Farmers Business School and the Farmers Field School. The business school is for the farmers to begin to see themselves as entrepreneurs and understand the basics of owning and managing a business profitably while the field school is to help them improve on their traditional farming practices to have better quality and increased production output.

A Health Campaign for education on simple issues that are often overlooked but can easily become major health challenges with basic health checks for the farmers and families will be carried out on Wednesday 24th November 2021.

The Grand Finale will be held on Saturday 27th November 2021. The celebration starts with installation of chiefs at the palace to deserving and selfless individuals who have over the years contributed to the growth and development of Eti-Oni and have lifetime commitment to actualization of the overall vision of Eti-Oni Development Group.