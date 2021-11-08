Ethiope East LG boss lauds newly-elected PSN President, Usifoh

The newly elected President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh (left) with Chairman, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, Victor Ofobrukueta, after the society’s election in Port Harcourt, River State.

The Chairman, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Victor Ofobrukueta, has lauded Prof. Cyril Usifoh on his emergence as the President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in the just-concluded election in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ofobrukueta, in his congratulatory message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Akpevwe Ehwarieme, said Prof. Usifoh is his father, teacher and senior colleague in the pharmaceutical industries, describing him as his adopted father who has groomed him and others.

His statement: “He has trained and bred a lot of people in the profession. He has nutured many youths in Nigeria and in diaspora, especially in University of Benin, UNIBEN.

“Prof. Usifoh is diplomatic, civil, goal-oriented with integrity. His victory at the just concluded election attests to his commitments and charismatic disposition to the unity advantage of Nigerian pharmacists.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Ethiope East Local Government Area, I wish you the best as you take PSN to an enviable heights.”

