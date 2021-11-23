Esther Gabriel: Nigeria’s delegate at 2021 Miss Globe receives heroine welcome at Airport

Esther Gabriel, Nigeria’s representative who emerged 1st runner-up at the recent Miss Globe pageant grand finale held in Albania receives heroine welcome at the Portharcourt International Airport, Rivers state.

The fashion model and environmentalist who is currently in her final year at the University of Portharcourt made history, beating over 50 delegates from several countries around the world to place second just behind Philippine’s Maureen Montagne who was crowned Miss Globe 2021.

In a background review on her career, it is on record that Esther Gabriel had earlier won Miss Tourism Africa in 2019, before she contested and emerged as one of the top queens at Beauty of Africa International pageant 2021. She currently own a beauty brand, Kanma skincare and run an NGO, Ogechikanma foundation, a platform she has used to touch and impacted many lives in her community.

Also as an advocate, Esther has taken extraordinary actions over the past few years to organise several educational campaigns for youths with more focus on girl-child education following the potential inherent in them for national development.

During an interview session at the airport, the Abia-state born beauty queen expressed her excitement making the country proud while challenging young models and girls to stay focused in their respective careers.

“I feel really overwhelmed to become the first Nigerian to ever place in the Miss Globe pageant competition. Its an honour that will stay with me for years,” she said.

“This is to every young model and girl child out there who aspire to reach the zenith of their career: ‘Never give up and keep pushing’.

Quizzed on her next move, she said:” I have to meet and thank everyone who supported me in the journey; my lovely family, Baip organisation, friends and my institution(Uniport).

I also look forward to possible deals and partnership with interested brands. Lastly, continue my charity outreach which has been a stronghold and my most cherished contribution to humanity”.