By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has given out cash prizes to 10 secondary school students in Lagos State in its 2021 Secondary School Essay Competition, with students from public schools among the top winners.

The theme of this year’s competition is “The Role of Agribusiness in Food Security and National Development”.

The top five winners are: Tomi Ayodeji, Dansol High School, Agidingbi (N500,000); Rhema Olusanya, Abesan Senior High School (N400,000); Ayomikun Adeyinka, Supreme Education Foundation, Magodi (N150,000); Onifade Favour Oluwatobi, Ijegun Senior Comprehensive High School (N100,000); and Emmanuel Chidi, Abesan Senior High School (N100,000).

The consolation prize winners were: Afowowe Fisayomi; Ibrahim Mariam; Edulagbe Daniel; Taiwo Oluwatemitomi; and Afolabi Joshua Oluwaseyi.

In her welcome address at the debate and prize-giving ceremony in Lagos, President, LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, noted that the competition, which is the 5th in the series, “is geared towards developing the capacity of the average Nigerian child to understand economic issues, interrogate their intellectual minds, stimulate entrepreneurial instinct inherent in them, and enhance their contribution to national development”.

Mabogunje stated: “Today is all about encouraging our youth to revel in learning and to value it as a key step towards addressing functional education in our country.

“It is also noteworthy to mention and appreciate our teachers who have not been relenting in impacting knowledge on these students and the schools which they represent.”

She further commended the students for their performance and encouraged them to keep the flag flying, not to relent in reading as well as searching for knowledge for a better tomorrow.

The keynote address at the event was delivered by a corporate icon, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, former Chairman and Managing Director at Nestle Nigeria Plc.