.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday alleged that jihadists came to attack Enugu State while the Anambra State governorship election was ongoing, but were repelled by operatives of Eastern Security Network, ESN.

IPOB said that the attackers disguising as herdsmen to attack unsuspecting Biafrans, but the vigilance of our ESN operatives paid off as the agents of death and sorrow were repelled.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that no matter how hard the enemies try, they will not allow any inch by IPOB and ESN, in Biafra land to carry out their unwarranted and callous invasion again.

IPOB statement read, “The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate that the mandate of Eastern Security Network, ESN, is to pursue Fulani terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen hiding in the bushes and forests of Biafraland.”

“While the election in Anambra State was going on the enemies deployed terrorists disguising as herdsmen to Enugu State to attack unsuspecting Biafrans but the vigilance of our ESN operatives paid off as these agents of death and sorrow were repelled.

“No matter how hard they try we will not allow any inch of Biafra land to be invaded by terrorists again. Never again shall ESN and IPOB allow Biafran women and girls to be raped by uncircumcised terrorists. We shall continue to defend our ancestral land no matter the price

“ESN was created to ensure that these bloodsuckers are not allowed any breeding space in Biafra land. This security outfit has been living up to its responsibility, and Biafrans home and in the Diaspora are very proud of our gallant men and women serving in ESN.

“The enemies and their sponsors thought they could take us unawares but unfortunately for them, our gallant ESN operatives keep vigil over the entire Biafra land 24 hours.

“We warn the sponsors of these jihadists and their foot soldiers to stop wasting their time because no part of Biafra land will be occupied by terrorists.

“We again, call on the Fulani-controlled Federal Government of Nigeria to organize a referendum for Biafra people to decide on whether or not they want to continue to belong to Nigeria or have their own country.

“The forced marriage by Britain can no longer work. Biafrans and tired of staying together with mass murderers. We can’t continue to live in a country where the lives of our people have no values.

“We will no longer belong to a country where cows are valued above human lives. We want to stay on our own where we can guarantee the lives and safety of our people.

“We assure Biafrans that ESN operatives will continue to stand on the watchtower since the hypocritical NIGERIA security agents have refused to protect our people against Fulani killer squad masquerading as herdsmen.”

Vanguard News Nigeria