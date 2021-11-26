By Moses Nosike

It was an electrifying atmosphere at the prestigious Polo Mall, Shoprite, Enugu as Nigerian High-life superstar, Flavour of Africa and other music maestros delivered spectacular performances during a live concert organized to celebrate consumers of Nigeria’s leading beer brand, Life Continental Lager Beer.

The concert was organized as part of Life Continental Lager Beer’s Turu Ugo Lota initiative to provide consumers with fun and entertainment. Life Continental Lager Beer recently started an exciting musical tour to bring undiluted entertainment to its consumers across major cities in Nigeria.

Fans and lovers of High-life music had an unforgettable experience at the concert as Flavour Nabania with other artistes and celebrities such as Queen Theresa Onuorah, Larry Gaga, DJ Synergy, Chibest, Yul Edochie, Franky DJ P.O.P, Ugoccie, Twinz Parrot, and Seniormaintain bonded with consumers of Life Continental Lager Beer. Also, some lucky consumers of the Beer brand were handsomely rewarded with cash prizes.

Speaking during the concert, the Senior Brand Manager Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Aniekwe, maintained that “Life Continental Lager Beer has grown to be a dominant beer brand in Nigeria while maintaining a unique cultural identity that resonates with its consumers.

The brand has always been very close to its root and its people. With this Progress Tour Concert, we have taken steps to further deepen this connection. We realize how much it means for the people of Enugu to be able to celebrate with friends and family and we wanted to be part of that experience for our loyal consumers”.

She stated further that Life Continental Lager Beer is all about giving its consumers a celebratory experience that will not only resonate with them but also be equally memorable, and the Progress Tour is another way that Life Continental Lager Beer has been bringing joy and unforgettable experience to Nigerians.

The night ended with a deft performance of the Turu Ugo Lota anthem, titled Egedege by the trio of Flavour, Queen Theresa Onuorah and Larry Gaga. “Turu Ugo Lota” TVC campaign was woven around the Igbo maxim that is meant to inspire Nigerians to ‘Bring Home the Glory’ in their respective human pursuit.

Recall that the inspiring and exciting TVC tagged ‘Turu Ugo Lota’ was unveiled on the 2nd of September, at the Base Landmark, Enugu. Life Continental Lager Beer had hosted some of Nigeria’s leading personalities to a social discourse that highlighted the lessons of parental guidance, discipline, diligence and integrity as being the bedrock of progress and success in any given society.

Through the Turu Ugo Lota campaign, the brand connects with the mindset of South-eastern people who love the fun of all ages, rekindling their deep pride in being Igbo, while at the same time satisfying consumers through the unique taste of Life Continental Lager Beer. Beyond being an adage, Turu Ugo Lota is a passion that weighs upon every young Igbo, to go forth into the world—despite its challenges and limitations—build new relationships, work hard and attain success.